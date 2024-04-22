Watch: UAE launches joint multinational exercise ‘Desert Flag 9’

The participating countries include Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United States, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany

Watch: Launch of joint multinational exercise 'Desert Flag 9' in UAE
Photo: Screengrab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Monday, April 22, announced the launch of the joint multinational exercise “Desert Flag 9” for the year 2024.

Taking to X, the ministry said, “The arrival of air forces from various sisterly and friendly countries to the land of the UAE has been completed and the launch of the joint multinational exercise “ Desert Flag 9” for the year 2024.” 

The participating countries include Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United States, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

The three-week exercise aims to raise efficiency and combat readiness and exchange military expertise according to various scenarios.

The ministry also shared video on X showcasing the commencement of an exercise, including aerial sorties and military personnel lectures.

Watch the glimpse of Desert Flag 9

Tags
