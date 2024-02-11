Watch: Worm found in Hyderabad supermarket’s dairy milk; Cadbury responds

Hyderabad: Cadbury responded after a man found a worm crawling inside a Dairy Milk chocolate purchased from a supermarket in Hyderabad.

Recently, activist Robin Zaccheus shared a video of the worm on a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bought from Ratnadeep at the Ameerpet metro station in Hyderabad.

Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today..



Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards? @DairyMilkIn @ltmhyd @Ratnadeepretail @GHMCOnline @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/7piYCPixOx — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 9, 2024

Activist questions Hyderabad supermarket, Cadbury for worm in Dairy Milk

The activist questioned the Hyderabad supermarket and Cadbury for the worm in Dairy Milk, asking about quality checks for near-expiry products and responsibility for public health hazards.

“Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?” questioned Robin on X.

Also Read Buffet restaurant in Hyderabad under GHMC scrutiny following complaint

Tagging Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cadbury Dairy Milk, the supermarket Ratnadeep, he shared a photograph of the bill for his purchase.

Following the complaint, Cadbury responded by tweeting, “Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavors to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To address your concern, please write to us at Suggestions@mdlzindia.com providing your full name, address, phone number, and purchase details. To action your complaint, we request all these details. Thank you, Consumer Conversation, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd).”

Also Read Scores throng this new supermarket in Hyderabad before doors open

Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience. To enable us to address your concern, please write (cont) https://t.co/C6eLcUT2Fv — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) February 10, 2024

GHMC also took action, responding, “The Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC has been alerted on this issue, and the same will be resolved at the earliest.”