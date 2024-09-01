Wayanad landslides: Rahul calls for concerted efforts to revitalise tourism

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it is imperative to make a concerted effort to revitalise tourism in Wayanad and encourage people to visit the area by dispelling the notion that it is “dangerous” place in the aftermath of the recent landslides.

Gandhi made the assertion during a virtual meeting with some Kerala Congress leaders and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a post on X along with a video clip of the online meeting on relief and rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, Gandhi said Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the tragic landslides.

Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the tragic landslides. While there is still much to be done, it is heartening to witness people from all communities and organisations coming together in relief efforts.



There is one crucial aspect I wish to highlight… pic.twitter.com/KQZnOFUv3l — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 1, 2024

“While there is still much to be done, it is heartening to witness people from all communities and organisations coming together in relief efforts,” he said.

“There is one crucial aspect I wish to highlight that will greatly aid the people of Wayanad – tourism. Once the rains cease, it is imperative that we make a concerted effort to revitalise tourism in the area and encourage people to visit,” the former Congress chief said.

It is important to note that the landslide was localised to a specific area in Wayanad, not the entire region, he said.

Wayanad remains a stunning destination and will soon be ready to welcome tourists from across India and the world with all its natural charm, Gandhi said.

“As we have done in the past, let us come together once again to support our brothers and sisters in beautiful Wayanad,” he said.

During the meeting, Gandhi said that for promoting tourism it is important to dispel the notion that it is not a safe place as it can damage the brand of Wayanad if people think that it is a “dangerous place”.

“There are four-five things we need to put pressure on – inter-departmental coordination on relief and rehabilitation, inadequate compensation, rent issue that I have raised, many people have lost livelihood, and finally the impact on tourism,” he said.

More than 200 people have lost their lives in the aftermath of the worst disaster ever faced by Kerala, which has a fragile ecology along its coasts and hilly areas.

Gandhi won from two constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi will contest a bypoll.