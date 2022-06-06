WDCW launches initiative to monitor health of orphan children in CCIs

Hyderabad: The Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department launched a “Comprehensive Medical Screening & Multi-Speciality Treatment” on Monday for children residing in CCIs across the state.

The initiative, run alongside Choice Foundation, covers over 714 children from 24 orphanages/CCIs run by the state for early detection and precise medical intervention to prevent health problems in children.

The ongoing comprehensive screening and multi-speciality treatment cater to 98 orphans staying in Government-run Orphanages/CCIs in Khammam and Warangal.

Thus far, a total of 331 Children staying in Government-run Orphanages/CCIs, including 98 in Hyderabad and 185 from Narayankhed, Sangareddy, Atchampet Mahbubnagar, Medak, Janagaon, Gadwal and Siddipet have already benefited from this precise and extensive endeavour.

The benefits of treatment can be availed by those orphans who reside in Telangana Government-run Orphanage or (CCI’s) Child Care Institutions.

The minister for the WD&CW department and Tribal Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod, appreciated the efforts of officials of the welfare and foundation and stated that the state is treating orphans as its own.

“This medical camp helps to detect health issues at the earliest and ensures good treatment,” said the minister. Health cards were also distributed to the kids.

WD&CW Commissioner, Divya Devarajan mentioned that the Efforts of Choice Foundation are appreciated as they motivate society.