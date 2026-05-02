West Bengal: Voting begins at 15 booths of two assembly seats after EC orders repoll

Polling in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 7:37 am IST|   Updated: 2nd May 2026 7:40 am IST
'EVMs tampered only when you lose?': SC junks plea to revert to paper ballots
Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)

Kolkata: Voting began on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission ordered repolls a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices, an official said.

The repolls were ordered in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said.

Subhan Bakery

Polling in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.

Repoll order after reports received from returning officers

The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and “material circumstances”, the Election Commission official said.

The BJP had alleged rampant electoral malpractices in certain polling stations of both the assembly seats under the Dimanod Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The EC had deputed its special observer, Subrata Gupta, to fact-check the allegations from the ground.

Meanwhile, the EC will decide on repolling in the Falta assembly constituency on Saturday.

Two phase elections in Bengal

The West Bengal assembly elections were held in two phases – April 23 and April 29, amid unprecedented security arrangements.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 7:37 am IST|   Updated: 2nd May 2026 7:40 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button