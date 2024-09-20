What is the age gap between Sana Khan and Mufti Anas?

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who left showbiz in 2020 to embrace a more religious life, recently shared personal insights into her relationship with husband Mufti Anas during Rubina Dilaik’s podcast. For the first time, Sana revealed that there is a seven-year age gap between her and Anas, with Sana being older. Yes, you read that right!

Opening up about their unique love story, Sana shared how she initially hesitated when a wedding proposal came from Anas, delivered through a Maulana. “I was like, how will this work? My husband is almost seven years younger than me,” Sana recalled. However, Anas explained to her why they should get married, and his words touched her deeply.

Mufti Anas and Sana Khan (Instagram)

Sana, who came from a glamorous background, admitted that she initially thought Maulanas were “very boring.” However, when she heard Anas speak passionately about a late friend and pray for his soul, she was moved. “I asked myself if I had any friend who would wish well for me after my death, and I realized I had none. That’s what first attracted me to Anas.”

The couple first met in Mecca in 2017 and got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony in 2020, followed by a reception. Their love story has continued to blossom, and in July 2023, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas with their son Tariq Jamil (Instagram)

Now, the couple is living a happy life, with Sana’s social media reflecting her spiritual journey through Islamic posts.