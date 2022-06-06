When Salman Khan had no money to buy clothes [Video]

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan needs no introduction. The actor, who made his debut in the year 1989, dominates the entertainment industry with many commercially successful films in his kitty. He has been winning hearts with his amazing acting skills for over three decades now.

Salman Khan does not just personify stardom but he is synonymous with luxury as well. His super lavish lifestyle has been one of the hugely talked about topic on several platforms. From dreamy farmhouse, swanky cars to lavish home, Khan owns some of insanely expensive things. His net worth is around Rs 2200cr and is one of the richest actors in India.

But do you know there was a time when Salman Khan did not have enough money to buy clothes? Recently, during IIFA 2022, the Radhe actor opened up about the time when he did not have ‘enough money to buy one shirt and jeans’. He revealed that Suniel bought him the shirt.

“There was a time when I didn’t have a lot of money. I only had enough to be able to buy one shirt and jeans. During that time, a new fashion trend had come about and that was stone-washed jeans. I was out shopping and at a very popular store I saw a pair of stone-washed denim jeans and a shirt. I only had enough money to buy the jeans and I left the shirt alone. Suniel Shetty, who was with me in the store, noticed that I didn’t have money to buy it, so he bought the shirt and gifted it to me,” Salman said in a video that is now going viral on social media.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in his sleeves. Apart from this, he also has cameo roles in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father.