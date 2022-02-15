When SRK expressed his wish to perform Hajj with his kids

Mumbai: He came, he saw and he conquered! Shah Rukh Khan aka Badshah of Bollywood is not just a name, it is rather an institution of talents who is known for his incredible screen presence and stupendous dialogue delivery. The actor married his ladylove Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991. They have been together for over two decades and the couple are doting parents to their three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and the youngest AbRam Khan.

It is quite evident to all that Shah Rukh Khan is known for enjoying a secular household. He has always been vocal about secularism.

SRK is a muslim by birth, but he believes in worshipping and respecting all other religions. In a 2005 documentary — The Inner and Outer World of Shah Rukh Khan, Khan revealed that his kids are open to all religions and that they recite Gayatri mantra and offer Namaz with equal faith and enthusiasm.

What SRK had said about his Hajj plans?

Do you know that SRK has once expressed his desire to perform Hajj with his kids Suhana and Aryan?

In one of his old interviews with Times Of India, Shah Rukh Khan was asked why he hasn’t gone on the pilgrimage so far. To this, the DDLJ actor replied and said, “Hajj is definitely on my agenda. I would like to go there with my son Aryan and daughter Suhana.”

‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu and my kids are Hindustan’

SRK has once revealed that any religion is not discussed at his house, adding that his children write “Indian” in forms where they need to mention their religion.

During his visit to the sets of Dance Plus 5 that was aired Saturday night, Shah Rukh said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain.”

He continued, “Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan. When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion.

SRK’s upcoming projects

