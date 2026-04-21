Which sport offers maximum health benefits? Here’s what research says

There are many people in Hyderabad and elsewhere who would like to play a sport, not to become a great champion, but just to remain fit. Office goers and students, both male and female, rarely get adequate physical activity of the right sort. In crowded cities, much of their time is spent commuting to and from their workplace. Added to that are the mushrooming fast food outlets, which tempt one’s taste buds with attractive advertising.

It is estimated that less than half of the middle-class population of Indian cities meets the recommended physical activity of the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. These guidelines stipulate a minimum of either moderate aerobic exercise of 150 minutes or vigorous exercise of at least 75 minutes per week. As a result of a sedentary lifestyle, obesity is rising and along with it, lifestyle-related diseases.

But which is the healthiest sport to play in order to just stay fit? Which game allows the general public to improve their health? After a certain age, heavy workouts in a gym may be harmful instead of beneficial, and boring long sessions on treadmills may not sound attractive. But there are some sports which give a person maximum returns in terms of health and life span.

According to research at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in the USA and the Copenhagen City Heart Study (CCHS) in Denmark, certain sports can help you live stronger and longer. Over 25 years of tracking more than 8,500 people, they found that some specific sports and activities increased life expectancy for its participants more than others.

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Why tennis is the healthiest sport

On top of the list was tennis. It is considered an exceptionally healthy sport because it combines a full-body, high-intensity game that combines anaerobic as well as aerobic workouts and burns about 600 to 800 calories per hour. It also demands mental alertness and quick thinking (unlike jogging or walking) and that can enhance cognitive functioning.

Because it requires constant stopping, sprinting and changing direction, it improves flexibility, balance and coordination. According to the research, tennis players tend to live almost 9 per cent longer than sedentary persons. For the same reasons, similar sports like badminton, squash and pickleball offer the same benefits as tennis.

Cycling and swimming are high on the list

Next comes cycling, swimming and jogging. Although jogging is not a sport, it is included in the list because it is a fitness-related activity. Cycling and swimming are the best because they do not put stress on the joints. Jogging is a good cardio exercise too, but because it is a high-impact activity, there is more wear and tear in the joints and ligaments of the legs. For young people, jogging is good, but brisk walking is a better option for those who are middle-aged or have joint problems.

Cricket has no significant health benefits

In India, cricket is everyone’s favourite sport. But it is essentially a game of skill. It involves mainly quick reflexes and good hand-eye coordination. To bat against a fast bowler, or understand the drift, line and length of a spinner, or to take a blinder of a catch, requires split-second reflexes and coordination of eyes and limbs. But there is no cardio workout involved.

Common sense dictates that the sport one chooses must depend upon one’s age and agility levels. When a person is in their 20s and 30s, sports like rugby, hockey or soccer are fine. But for a middle-aged person, these games may cause serious injuries.

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Social interaction is important to fitness

Interestingly, according to the research, leisure-time sports that involve more social interaction are associated with better longevity. It has been noted that people who lead an active social life tend to be mentally and physically healthier than those who are loners and have very few friends.

Japanese scientists have found that consistent exercise is linked to longevity, and those who spend maximum time with family and friends have longer life expectancies than those who prefer solitude.

It is important not only to lead an active life and play some sport, but also to do it with people who make you happy. Numerous studies have proven that social isolation is associated with increased mortality, so combining two healthy habits (socialising and exercising) can be a win-win situation for one’s physical and mental wellbeing.