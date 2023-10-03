Who is Mahira Khan’s ex-husband Ali Askari? Deets inside

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is currently trending everywhere on internet as she got married for the second time. The gorgeous and talented actress tied the knot with her beau and businessman Salim Karim after dating him for a long time.

The pictures and videos from her second wedding are trending on social media and netizens are trying to dig out everything associated with her.

In this write-up, we will share with you the information of Mahira Khan’s first husband, Ali Askari. Yes, if you are a Mahira’s fan and want to know whom and when Humsafar drama fame got married first, then keep scrolling.

Ali Askari and Mahira Khan Marriage

Mahira Khan got married to multi-talented Pakistani actor and director Ali Askari first in 2007. They welcomed their son together in 2009. The couple parted ways in 2014. After divorcing the actress, Ali Askari married Zara Dadabhoy in 2017.

More about Ali & his second wife

Born in New York on August 8, 1987, Ali comes from a very well reputed family of Pakistan. He grew up in Florida, USA and is known as one of the best producers, actors and directors of Pakistan.

Ali Askari married Zara Dadabhoy in 2017, 2 years after divorcing Mahira Khan. They tied knot in a grand way and it is reported that various elite class businessmen and popular actors attended their wedding.

Following Mahira’s second marriage, pictures from Ali Askari’s second wedding are also gaining traction and becoming viral.

Common in Mahira’s and Ali’s second Marriage

Mahira Khan and Ali Askari both were associated with the entertainment industry but their new partners don’t like glamour. Yes, Salim Karim is a businessman and is not linked with showbizz industry and Zara Dadabhoy too.