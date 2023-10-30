Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is now week 3 and the first two weeks were quite impressive. Soniya Bansal became the first contestant to get eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show. Two wildcard contestants — Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai made a smashing entry in the house, turning all the tables and adding more spice to the show. Currently, 18 contestants are in the game. But who is the number 1 contestant on the show so far?

Well, among all the competitors, one name that has been consistently making waves is Munawar Faruqui, popular stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season 1 winner.

Munawar Faruqui Rules Bigg Boss 17

Munawar is leaving no chance to outshine every week. Be it any Twitter trend, poll or ranking list, the stand-up comedian is the one contestant who is occupying the first position constantly and is leading by a huge margin everywhere. He even topped the ‘Most Popular Contestants’ list by Ormax Media last week.

Though it is too early to predict, talk among loyal viewers is that Munawar Faruqui is going to be in the top 2 for sure. Hashtags such as ‘Munawar Is The Boss’ and ‘BB King Munawar’ have been trending on X. However, we will have to wait and see his game in the coming weeks too.

Top 5 Contestants: Week 2 Rankings

According to the popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak, the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 17 in the second week are —

Munawar Faruqui

Mannara Chopra

Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya

Abhishek Kumar

Ankita Lokhande

What’s your take on Munawa Faruqui’s game? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.