Twitter erupts over Tech Mahindra’s alleged ‘slavery’ package for software engineers

Netizens began calling the alleged Tech Mahindra package for a Software Engineer role ‘slavery’ after a tweet goes viral.

It all started when a Twitter profile by the name ‘Niku Singh’ shared details of the alleged Tech Mahindra job opening. In a tweet, he claimed that during campus placement, the company offered a CTC of Rs 3.5L PA for the SWE role.

He further stated that the company demands the availability of employees for any working shift along with a two-year bond.

Tagging Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman, he wrote, ‘Hire hi kyun kar rahe hain’ (Why are you even hiring).

Tech Mahindra came to our campus for SWE role

CTC: 3.25 lpa

24×7 working hour

2 yrs bond



Hire hi kyun kar rahe hain🥲@anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/8ZpcIjPC2p — Niku Singh (@Niku_Singh_) September 11, 2023

Soon, the tweet caught the attention of netizens, and they started referring to the alleged Tech Mahindra’s offer as ‘slavery’.

One netizen wrote, “@anandmahindra is only busy tweeting about ethics and India’s growth story, but it is not coming from his own company 3.25 LPA in 2023 is worse than slavery.”

@anandmahindra is only busy tweeting about ethics snd India's growth story,

But it is not coming from his own company.



3.25 lpa in 2023 is worse than slavery.

2 years bond.🥲 — Avijeet |Content & Growth Consultant 🚀|UPSC Talk (@avijeet_writes) September 12, 2023

Another social media user wrote, “Since this is a campus placement, it should be first dealt with through your college. Your college placement officer shouldn’t have allowed them to be part of the placement with such a low salary. I really think that colleges should come together and stand against these exploitations by so-called MNCs in India. The sad truth is not just 3.25L, but the amount that you actually get every month. With mandatory deductions, you might get 24K pm. I hope you and your batch get better-paying jobs (if this post relates to you and your batch).”

Since this is a campus placement, this should be first dealt through your college. Your college placement officer shouldn’t have let them be part of the placement with such a low salary.

I really think that the colleges should come together and go against these exploitations by… — Krish Dasgupta (@officialKrishD) September 12, 2023

A person by the name of Vineet Thanedar wrote, “They gave me a 2.25L pa offer twenty years ago. Bees saal mein sirf 1L ki badhat. Kya mazaak hai.”

They gave me a 2.25L pa offer twenty years ago. Bees saal mein sirf 1L ki badhat. Kya mazaak hai. — Vineet Thanedar (@vinthanedar) September 12, 2023

Here are some reactions from netizens.

No offence to anyone but isse better to Security guards earn krte hai 🗿 — Pranav Mailarpawar (@Hyprocus) September 11, 2023