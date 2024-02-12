‘Will launch struggle to oust Congress govt’, says Karnataka LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru: The leader of the opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Assembly and BJP MLA, R. Ashoka said on Monday the party will launch a struggle to oust the Congress government in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said, “We will launch a struggle to ensure shunting out of the Congress government from the House as well as the ground.

“Karnataka Congress government is stigmatized. The State Contractor’s Association President D. Kempanna, who alleged commission charges against previous BJP government and was described as Satya Harischandra by CM Siddaramaiah, the same person has accused the Congress government of robbing away 40 per cent commission in tenders.

“The state government is not releasing funds and committing fraud on the farmers. There is a severe crisis in drinking water, but, to impress upon the friend in Tamil Nadu, the state’s water was released to that state. The cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya are facing a crisis of shortage of water now. “We will take up this issue in the Assembly session.”

“After CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government assumed power in the state, Karnataka is reeling under drought. The treasury is empty, and 40 per cent of money has gone to the pockets of Congress leaders,” Ashoka alleged.

The BJP MLAs attended the Assembly session draped in saffron shawls. The party sources said the gesture was intended to condemn the alleged “anti-Hindu policy” of the CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state.

After the address by the Governor, BJP legislators raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, following which, the Congress legislators also raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in the House. Some of the Congress MLAs also raised ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans.