Will make Telangana USD 1 trillion economy: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, October 20 said that the government aims to make Telangana USD 1 trillion economy.

Addressing the Leadership summit at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Reddy said that to achieve the goal, Hyderabad needs to be transformed into a 600 billion-dollar economy. “I need you to take this vision across the world. Wherever you go, please speak to investors, business leaders, and common people about Telangana and Hyderabad,” he said.

“I don’t want Hyderabad to compete with cities in India instead it should compete with cities across the globe including New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul; It is difficult but not impossible. The spirit of New India is to become the best in the world. No dream is too big for new India,” Reddy added.

He urged the students to collaborate with the Telangana government in the future promising new challenges and opportunities for them.