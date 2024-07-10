Will put caste census report before cabinet, says CM Siddaramaiah

Even before the report was submitted, leaders of some communities had claimed that it was faulty as a door-to-door survey did not happen.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (file)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the caste census report will be put before the state cabinet.

The Socio-Economic and Education Survey report was submitted to the state government in February this year but was put on hold in view of the Lok Sabha election.

“I have not seen the report yet. It has to be placed before the cabinet, which we will do,” the chief minister told reporters on Tuesday.

