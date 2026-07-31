Will shield CJP protesters against right wing goons, says AAP

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Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar amid NEET protests with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Saurav Das
Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar amid NEET protests with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokesperson Saurav Das

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday, July 31, extended protection against “right wing goons” to students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X addressed to “Delhi Gen Z”, Bharadwaj said, “If any student (who peacefully participated at Jantar Mantar protest) is facing threats from Right Wing goons in Delhi, don’t be scared, invite them home and let us know. We will take care!!”

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal shared Bharadwaj’s “major announcement”, saying, “We will all come together to set these thugs straight.”

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The remarks came a day after the Delhi government’s Home Department issued an order stating that no further legal adverse action would be taken against individuals who participated in the protest.

The order said the review and release of those already arrested or detained would be undertaken expeditiously.

The order, all the same, asserted action against individuals with a criminal background who took part in the protests.

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