Will shield CJP protesters against right wing goons, says AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday, July 31, extended protection against “right wing goons” to students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X addressed to “Delhi Gen Z”, Bharadwaj said, “If any student (who peacefully participated at Jantar Mantar protest) is facing threats from Right Wing goons in Delhi, don’t be scared, invite them home and let us know. We will take care!!”

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Dear Delhi GenZ



If any student (who peacefully participated at Jantar Mantar protest ) is facing threats from Right Wing goons in Delhi, don’t be scared, invite them home and let us know.



We will take care !! — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) July 30, 2026

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal shared Bharadwaj’s “major announcement”, saying, “We will all come together to set these thugs straight.”

सौरभ भारद्वाज का ये बड़ा ऐलान है। इन गुंडों को हम सब मिलकर ठीक करेंगे। https://t.co/u6P6236mYX — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 31, 2026

Delhi govt to take no further legal action against protesters

The remarks came a day after the Delhi government’s Home Department issued an order stating that no further legal adverse action would be taken against individuals who participated in the protest.

The order said the review and release of those already arrested or detained would be undertaken expeditiously.

The order, all the same, asserted action against individuals with a criminal background who took part in the protests.