Will UAE residents get paid leave for Israa Wal Miraj?

Israa Wal Miraj, the Islamic calendar event celebrated on the 27th night of Rajab 1444, falls on February 18 this year. It is the night that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) journeyed from Makkah’s Masjid Al Haram to Jerusalem’s Masjid Al Aqsa.

According to the countries’ news agencies, Oman and Kuwait have declared Sunday, February 19, 2023, as a holiday for both public and private sector employees.

The UAE, on the other hand, will not observe the occasion with a holiday.

Also Read UAE triples application fee for golden visa

It was announced in 2019 that Israa Wal Miraj would no longer be a public holiday for UAE residents. Rather, the Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr holidays were extended.

The official holiday calendar approved by the UAE Cabinet dates Eid Al Fitr from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. This would be from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23 based on astronomical calculations. Actual dates are dependent on moonsighting.

The Eid Al Adha (Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha) holiday will take place from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30.