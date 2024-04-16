Wish to work for betterment of my state Odisha: UPSC 2nd rank holder Pradhan

New Delhi: Animesh Pradhan lost his mother to cancer only last month but it did not deter him to continue with his interview preparation for the civil services examination and secure the second rank in the prestigious test, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the UPSC.

I wish to work for the betterment of my state’s people, especially those from the marginalised communities and backward areas, said the 24-year-old UPSC qualifier from Odisha.

“The result has been very fulfilling. I thank my parents for my success. It is like a dream come true,” an elated Pradhan, who got the second position his maiden attempt, told PTI.

“I lost my mother to cancer last month when the interview for the civil services examination was going on. I lost my father in December 2015. I was studying in Class 11 then. Their loss is irreparable to me,” he said.

Pradhan, hailing from Talcher town in Odisha’s Angul district, is currently employed with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refineries division in the national capital.

As an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Pradhan wishes to work for the people of his state Odisha.

“I have given IAS as my first preference. I hope to get my home state Odisha, as a cadre to work in. I wish to work for the betterment of the people of my state, especially the marginalised ones and those from the backward areas,” the AIR-2 holder said.

He studied at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in his home district and graduated in engineering in computer science from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela.

Pradhan, who had opted sociology as his optional subject for UPSC, said he did not attend any coaching classes for the exam.

“I started preparing for the civil services exam in 2022. I used to study for 5-6 hours. I did not take any coaching to prepare for the examination,” he said.

Pradhan had mentioned “parliamentary debating”, “media advocacy and journalism” and “free-style dancing” as his hobbies, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Aditya Srivastava topped the civil services examination 2023, with Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy getting the second and third ranks respectively.

A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have qualified the examination and have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various central services.