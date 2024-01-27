With Bihar politics brewing, Amit Shah’s Telangana visit cancelled

Amit Shah was supposed to attend a single-day visit at Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad in Telangana on Sunday, January 28.

27th January 2024
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana has been cancelled, given the current political developments in Bihar, sources of the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Saturday, January 27.

Amit Shah was supposed to attend a single-day visit at Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad in Telangana on Sunday, January 28, to address a party workers meeting and discuss Lok Sabha election poll strategy.

However, all eyes are now on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president appearing to be inching towards his second political volte face in less than three years and Amit Shah is likely to pay more attention to it.  

According to reports, Nitish Kumar is likely to take the oath for the ninth time in Bihar on Sunday. He will purportedly visit the Governor’s residence on Saturday, January 27, and hand over the list of MLAs followed by his resignation.

