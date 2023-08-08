‘With blessings of people TRS will retain power’: Kavitha

Nizamabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that with the blessings of the people TRS will retain power in the state for the third time.

“Telangana is the one and only state which is aiming to bring industries to rural areas, particularly to the tire two, tire three cities. We are very happy to tell you that we’ve filled up all the 650 seats that are available here. So the kids who are studying in Nizamabad will now be able to work from here itself, which is what is true empowerment,”Kavitha said as she unveiled former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s statue in Nizamabad.

“Nizamabad being my constituency I am very proud. The IT towers in the backdrop is constructed in Rs 50 crores and we are going to start a second phase. We’ve filled the vacancies in all the 650 seats that are available here. We want to groom our kids so that they are able to work in multinational companies,” she added.