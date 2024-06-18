Withdraw trivial cases against politicos: Forum for Good Governance to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Forum For Good Governance (FFGG) has written to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy asking him to review and withdraw all ‘trivial’ cases against politicians, including those registered against them during the Telangana statehood agitation (2009-14). The group, headed by retired government officials, also said that the police registers cases “to be in the good books of politicians” and then does not investigate politically motivated cases for years together.

In his letter to Revanth Reddy, Forum For Good Governance general secretary M Padmanabh Reddy pointed out in a list that cases were registered against politicians like Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karimnagar MP and Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay and even Reddy himself for incidents which have not been investigated in over a decade.

In KCR’s case, Padmanabh Reddy pointed out that during the ‘Million March’ in the run up to Telangana’s formation, some people had taken cameras from media persons and damaged those. “Though KCR was not on the spot, he was made A2 (accused) and since last 12 years the case is still pending inquiry,” the Forum For Good Governance member pointed out.

Similarly, he also noted that Revanth Reddy himself is facing 89 police cases of which 35 were registered “in a routine manner for the offence ‘alleged speech against the police for supporting the ruling party (wherein Revanth had alleged bias towards the previous BRS government under KCR)’.” However, the Forum For Good governance member also clarified that he was not asking for all cases to be withdrawn.

“Forum For Good Governance is not generalizing and recommending that all cases against politicians be withdrawn. One contention is that majority of cases booked against politicians are under pressure from ruling party of the time. We therefore request the Hon’ble Chief Minister to kindly direct the DGP to examine case by case and send proposals for withdrawal of cases which are of routine nature,” stated Padmanabh Reddy.