Within 24 hours, 2nd Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces

Jerusalem: A 16-year-old Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli forces on Sunday in occupied East Jerusalem, becoming the second minor to succumb to his death within 24 hours, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

Teenager Yamin Nafez Jaffal whom the Israeli military accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a military observation post, was shot by soldiers in his hometown of Abu Dis on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

عاجل| وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية: "اســتـشهـــــاد الطفل يامن نافز جفال (16 عاماً) برصاص قوات الاحتلال في بلدة أبو ديس شرق القدس". — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 6, 2022

صورة الطفل يامن نافز جفال الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال في بلدة أبو ديس شرق القدس. pic.twitter.com/cVhoT81bcm — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 6, 2022

As per the media reports, the occupation soldiers fired tear gas canisters at a Palestinian ambulance that went to the area to rescue the injured, and the occupation soldiers fired heavy bullets and tear gas canisters at the Palestinian youth who gathered in the area, resulting in bullet wounds and suffocation.

On Sunday morning, a 19-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces after he allegedly stabbed two Israeli officers in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem.

Also Read 19-year-old Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in Jerusalem

Kareem Jamal al-Qawasmi, approached two policemen at the Bab Hutta, one of the gates to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and took out a knife and stabbed one of them.

The assailant was shot and later pronounced dead on the scene by medics. It indicated that two policemen were slightly injured, one from the stabbing and the other during the police shooting.

On March 4, a 13-year-old Palestinian was shot and seriously wounded during clashes with the Israeli army in Hebron.

On March 1, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians before dawn after coming under fire during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank. Another Palestinian was killed in a separate incident that day.

On February 22, Israeli military forces also shot a 14-year-old Palestinian boy dead near Bethlehem. The Israeli military said in a statement that the teen, Mohammed Shehadeh, was throwing a Molotov cocktail before being shot by soldiers in the West Bank town of al-Khader.

Also Read Israeli police brutally attack minor Palestinians on Isra’ wal Meraj

On February 8, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians during a daytime raid against what Israel described as a “terrorist cell”, leaving a vehicle in the West Bank city of Nablus riddled with bullet holes.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or ramming attacks. Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities and rights groups accuse Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians without risking their lives.

Israel occupied the West Bank from Jordan in the Six-Day War of 1967. Since then, some 475,000 Jewish settlers have moved to the area, living in communities considered illegal under international law, along with nearly 2.9 million Palestinians.