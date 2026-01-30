Woman duped of Rs 2.3 crore in investment fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 2.3 crore in an investment fraud in Hyderabad in the last week of December 2025.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had come across an advertisement on social media which claimed to provide training in stock investments. Upon registration, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group. The woman was contacted by a fraudster, who identified himself as a professor.

Another woman, who identified herself as Anli and claimed to be a customer service manager, contacted the victim separately and guided her through investment procedures in both the Indian and US stock markets.

The victim was asked to download a trading app through an online link and was assisted in opening an account.

She was told that all trades were executed through an institutional or qualified institutional buyer (QIB) account, which allegedly “allowed access to upper circuit stocks, block deals, and preferential IPO allotments”.

On December 23, the victim made her first investment of Rs 50,000 and drew a small profit. She gradually transferred Rs 2.3 crore in 11 different bank accounts between December 24 and January 19. She claimed in her complaint that the fraudsters shared screenshots of the purported profits on WhatsApp group, which instilled confidence in investing.

Fake profits shown to victim

Every time she checked the app through which she was investing, she was shown a growth graph and fake profits of Rs 14.77 crore, the victim said in her complaint.

However, when the victim attempted to withdraw the amount, she was allegedly asked to pay 15 per cent of the profits as advance tax. Then the victim began to suspect it was a fraud.

Some days later, the WhatsApp group became inactive, and the phone numbers stopped responding.