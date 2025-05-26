Woman held in Dhoolpet for selling ganja; 1.16 kg seized

Sonia Bai bought ganja from Satish Singh alias Gidda Satish and sold it at higher rates for profit, said STF's Anji Reddy.

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 26th May 2025 7:25 pm IST
Dhoolpet woman caught selling Ganja

Hyderabad: The excise and prohibition department officials on Monday, May 26, arrested a woman from Dhoolpet for allegedly possessing and selling ganja. The team seized 1.162 grams of ganja from the woman.

The accused woman, Sonia Bai, a resident of Dhoolpet, was buying the weed from one person identified as Satish Singh alias Gidda Satish and selling it to customers at a higher price, thereby illegally earning profits, said STF team leader N Anji Reddy.

The woman was arrested, and a case was registered under the NDPS Act at Dhoolpet station.

