Woman officer alleges sexual harassment at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: A woman Section Officer employed at the Telangana Secretariat has alleged facing sexual harassment at work. She has filed a complaint with Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

According to reports, the accused is also a Section Officer. Following the complaint, Jaju ordered that the accused be handed over to the Joint Enforcement and Disciplinary Cell (JEDC) for appropriate action.

Also Read Dutch woman alleges sexual harassment in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Accused faces contempt of court charges

The accused is reportedly facing contempt of court and other allegations. Considering the seriousness of the complaint, he was handed over to the JEDC. Authorities will examine the woman officer’s complaint before proceeding with the disciplinary action against the accused.