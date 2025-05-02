Woman steals mother’s gold, abandons her in Jagtial forest

Hyderabad: A 75-year-old woman was allegedly abandoned in a dense forest by her daughter, Eshwari, after being robbed of her gold ornaments in Jagtial district.

The victim has been identified as Budhavva, a resident of Islampura Street in Jagtial town.

According to Deccan Chronicle reports, the victim was taken by Eshwari to the outskirts of Sriramulapalle village under the pretence of an outing. There, Eshwari allegedly took Budhavva’s gold jewellery before abandoning her and fleeing.

Locals who noticed her wandering transferred the elderly to the Jagtial district government hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.