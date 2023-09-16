Woman teacher opens bottle to drink water, finds it filled with urine!

Bhopal: A woman teacher of a government school in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a complaint after she allegedly went through a sordid instance of finding a bottle of water mixed with urine after she uncapped it to drink water.

As per the reports, the incident reported nearly a month ago at a government high school in Neemuch district, the bordering district with neighbouring state Rajasthan.

The 35-year-old woman teacher in her complaint said the water smelt like that of urine.

Suspecting something was wrong with the unusual taste of water, she informed her colleagues who then checked and were reportedly convinced that the filthy smell was of urine.

The matter was then reported to the district education department.

District Education Officer, CK Sharma said that the police have been informed about the incident.

The police have received the water bottle, and claimed to have initiated an investigation into the matter.