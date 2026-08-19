Woman trainee Deputy Tahsildar ends life in Telangana

The deceased woman's mother, in a complaint filed with police, accused a municipal employee of being responsible for her daughter's death over a suspected love affair.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
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Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman trainee Deputy Tahsildar has allegedly committed suicide in Mahabubabad town of Telangana, police said on Tuesday, August 18.

The deceased, who was undergoing training as Deputy Tahsildar in Khammam Collectorate, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her home on Monday evening in Mahabubabad, a police official said.

No suicide note was found. She was recently selected for the Group 2 services, police said.

Subhan Bakery

The deceased woman’s mother, in a complaint filed with police, accused a municipal employee of being responsible for her daughter’s death over a suspected love affair.

Based on the complaint filed, police registered a case of abetment of suicide, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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