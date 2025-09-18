Woman undergoes fraudulent cancer surgery in Hyderabad, loses over Rs 2 lakh

By Khadija Irfan Rahim

Hyderabad: A woman has accused the staff of a well-known multi-speciality hospital in Hyderabad of medical negligence and fraud.

Basireddy Sunitha lodged a police complaint in August against Dr Chandrashekhar and his team at Soumya Multi Speciality Hospital in Kharkhana, for using medical evidence to mislead her into undergoing a surgery costing between Rs 1 to 2 lakhs.

Sunitha claimed she received treatment for a benign lump in her left breast in 2022, after which her reports confirmed non-cancerous findings, with advice for routine follow-up.

Also Read Super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad charged with medical negligence

However, six months ago, during her follow-up, Sunitha found the reports suspicious when they reportedly carried out a biopsy on her right breast without her consent. Furthermore, she alleged that the reports wrongly stated her age, and when she raised objections, they manually rectified the mistake.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kharkhana sub-inspector CB Ravi Kumar said an independent investigation revealed that the multi-speciality hospital reports did not align with the private agency findings.

“She was misled into undergoing surgery for ‘suspected cancer,’ despite it not being medically necessary. This resulted in emotional distress, physical harm, and financial loss,” the officer told Siasat.com.

Sunitha is said to be in stable condition, the officer added.

Karkhana police have registered a case under Sections 318 (cheating) and 125 (negligence in endangering life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Soumya Multi Speciality Hospital specialises in oncology and multi-speciality care, headed by senior consultant surgical oncologist Dr Simhadri Chandresekhar Rao.