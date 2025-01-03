Woman’s body found in lake in Hyderabad’s Jawarhanagar

Hyderabad: A woman’s body was found in a lake in Hyderabad’s Jawahanagar area on Friday, January 3.

The incident occurred at Dammaiguda Lake. After receiving information, the Jawaharnagar police reached the spot and retrieved the body from the lake with the help of swimmers. The cause for the woman’s death is yet to be ascertained

Also Read Toddler dies in car accident in Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar

Speaking to Siasat.com the Jawharnagar police said, “A case of affray under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) has been registered, and investigation is ongoing.” Recent missing cases registered in local police stations are being verified.

The body has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation. In a similar case in Medak district of Telangana, a farmer drowned in a river while repairing farming equipment.