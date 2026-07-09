Woman’s kin attack groom’s family over intercaste marriage

Hyderabad: The family of a woman, which had opposed her intercaste marriage to a man in Telangana’s Medak district, allegedly attacked the man’s family and forcibly took her away, in an incident that took place within the limits of Papannapet Police Station on Thursday, July 9.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Yellapur village in Narsapur mandal, where the woman had eloped with a man named Pranay and married him on July 6. Her family subsequently went to Pranay’s residence, assaulted his family members and took her away by force.

The assault was captured on a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera at the house, and the footage was later shared widely on social media, showing the woman’s family members barging into the residence and attacking Pranay’s kin.

A woman's family, which opposed her intercaste marriage with a man in Telangana's Medak district, attacked the man's kin in Papannapet police limits on Thursday, July 8.



According to reports, the incident occurred in Yellapur Village of Narsapur mandal, where the woman eloped… pic.twitter.com/zwz6tvTQmq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 9, 2026

Following the incident, Pranay’s family approached the Papannapet Police Station and lodged a complaint regarding the assault.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Medak Circle Inspector said a case of kidnapping from lawful guardianship had been registered under Section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against three members of the woman’s family.

However, the Papannapet Station House Officer (SHO) said that both families were subsequently counselled, following which the woman was sent back to Pranay’s residence. Police refrained from sharing the woman’s identity, citing the sensitive nature of the case.