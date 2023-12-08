Won’t take oath if Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem speaker: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Three-time Goshamahal MLA, Raja Singh on Friday said that BJP leaders will not take oath if AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is made pro-tem speaker.

Akbaruddin Owaisi was appointed pro-tem speaker by the Telangana government in the newly formed state Assembly on Friday, December 8, for the first session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on December 9.

Singh in his announcement launched a scathing attack on the AIMIM leader using derogatory language against him while questioning the Congress’ intentions and accusing the grand old party of attempting to woo the minorities.

“The illegitimate child of the Qasim Razvi, Akbaruddin Owaisi will be the pro-tem speaker at the Telangana Assembly tomorrow. The Congress has issued a special government order over it that everyone will take an oath in front of Akbaruddin Owaisi,” said Raja Singh adding that for as long as he lives will not take an oath in front of the AIMIM. “In 2018 as well, I refrained from taking an oath in front of an AIMIM leader. I did not take an oath then, and neither will I do it now,” added Raja Singh.

Attacking the Congress party and CM Revanth Reddy,he accused him of walking on the path of the BRS.

“When BRS came to power in the state, they made a major mistake by leaving the steering of their ‘car’ in the hands of the AIMIM. Today the government lands have been encroached by them. They reside in Telangana and threaten to kill Hindus,” alleged Singh, questioning how the leaders could take an oath in front of him.

Questioning the Congress’ ‘friendliness’ towards the AIMIM, he alleged that Reddy was attempting to woo the minorities by electing Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-tem speaker.

“None of us will take an oath in front of the AIMIM leader. We will do so the second day when the speaker will be assigned to the Assembly,” stated Singh.