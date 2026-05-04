Work Site School for children of migrant labourers inaugurated in Narsingi

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Dr M Ramesh and Municipal Corporation Commissioner (CMC) G Srijana on Monday, May 3, inaugurated India’s first “Work Site School” at the Rajapushpa Labour Camp in Telangana’s Narsingi.

The collaborative initiative between the Telangana Department of Education, Municipal Administration, and Rajapushpa Properties aims to provide a secure learning environment for children of migrant labourers from states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

By bringing the classroom directly to the labour camp, the program seeks to uphold the Right to Education, protect vulnerable youth from exploitation, and ensure that the children of those building the city’s infrastructure are not left behind in its progress.

Speaking on the occasion, CP Ramesh acknowledged the contribution of migrant workers’ labour to the development of Telangana, emphasising that it is the state’s collective responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the labourers.

The provision of mid-day meals through the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the Akshaya Patra Foundation is also commendable, the CP added. He remarked that exceptional results can be achieved when government departments, such as the GHMC, Revenue, and Labour Departments, work in unison with private organizations, NGOs, and real estate developers.

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“In my view, children are an asset to this nation, and instilling positive values ​​in them, thereby molding them into exemplary citizens, ultimately benefits society as a whole,” said CP Ramesh.

He extended gratitude to Rajapushpa Properties for supporting the initiative.

CMC Commissioner Srujana highlighted that building a model city requires focusing on community welfare, not just roads and infrastructure. She praised the “Work Site School” for providing migrant children with their basic rights and a safe environment.

To ensure this initiative becomes a permanent fixture, she pledged that the CMC will appoint dedicated caretakers and work closely with the police to prioritize the children’s safety and development.