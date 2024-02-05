World awaits inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple in UAE by PM Modi

Abu Dhabi: People across the globe await the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is scheduled for February 14, the Indian Embassy said here.

In a post on social media ‘X’, the Indian Embassy in the UAE, said that the magnificent visuals, with their spellbinding architecture, show the temple in all its grandeur.

“The world awaits the inauguration of the @AbuDhabiMandir @AbuDhabiMandir by PM @narendramodi. Visuals resplendent with its spellbinding architecture show the Temple in all its grandeur,” the Embassy said.

Swami Brahmaviharidas, along with the board of directors for the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in a press statement.

In December, PM Modi and the BAPS Swami Ishwarcharandas met at the Prime Minister’s residential office and PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his upcoming visit to the UAE next month, will address the Indian diaspora at a community reception titled ‘Ahlan Modi’ on February 13, a day before the temple inauguration.

The event, whose title roughly translates to ‘Hello Modi’, will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

According to the release, the organisers expect to fill the stadium to its fullest capacity. Various volunteer committees have been set up for the detailed planning and smooth execution of this historic event.

More than 350 Indian community leaders representing different regions and communities who came together at the India Club in Dubai on January 3 at the pre-event briefing in Abu Dhabi–“Ahlan Modi’ (“Hello”Modi”)–welcomed the news with great enthusiasm. (ANI)