World Cancer Day observed at NIIMS in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 4 observed World Cancer Day.

The theme for 2025 to 2027 is “United by Unique”, which places people at the Centre of Care, exploring many ways to make a difference. It brings awareness among cancer patients implying ‘Cancer does not define who they are, they are more than a disease and more than a statistic.’

Doctors attending the walk stressed on people-centred approach to cancer care that fully integrates each individual’s unique needs with compassion and empathy, leading to the best health outcomes.

Department of Medical Oncology organized the special awareness walk in the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad premises.

The event was aimed at raising awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment and palliative care.

The event was inaugurated by director Dr Beerappa, NIMS dean Dr Liza Rajshekar, medical superintendent Dr Satyanarayana and executive registrar Dr Shantiveer Executive Registrar at the learning center.

Around 400 members from various departments participated in this awareness walk. Participants made several posters and they were awarded later. The importance of cancer registry and the role of ICMR NCDIR was explained by professor and head of department of Medical Oncology Dr Sadashivudu Gundeti.

Hyderabad cancer registry and Indian data were presented and a book of Hyderabad cancer registry data was released. Dr Beerappa said, “We promise to provide comprehensive cancer care from prevention, early detection, treatment and palliative care free of cost under health schemes at NIMS.”



