World’s biggest firms gain USD 4.18tn during Iran conflict

The combined market capitalisation of the world’s 10 most valuable companies has increased by USD 4.18 trillion since the start of the Iran war in late February, supported by strong investor confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) and improving market sentiment.

According to Anadolu Agency, the total value of the top firms reached USD 29.24 trillion by May 8, marking a rise of 16.69 percent during the period.

Financial markets initially reacted negatively after tensions escalated following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. By the end of March, the combined value of the leading companies had dropped to USD 23.98 trillion, down 4.3 percent from pre-conflict levels.

Market sentiment improved in April as expectations of long-term AI investment growth strengthened. Optimistic assessments from major investment banks and signs of easing geopolitical uncertainty also supported the rebound in technology and semiconductor stocks.

The top 10 firms collectively added nearly USD 3.9 trillion in April alone, taking their total market value to USD 27.862 trillion. Momentum continued into May, with valuations rising by a further USD 1.377 trillion.

Nvidia remained at the centre of the rally after reaching a record market capitalisation of USD 5.229 trillion in April. The chipmaker briefly crossed the USD 5 trillion mark before experiencing short-term profit booking and later recovering.

Alphabet followed with a valuation of USD 4.834 trillion, while Apple stood at USD 4.309 trillion.

Microsoft recorded a market value of USD 3.084 trillion, ahead of Amazon at USD 2.933 trillion.

Microsoft logo

Other companies among the world’s most valuable firms included Broadcom, TSMC, Saudi Aramco, Tesla and Meta.

Tesla.

Meta

In percentage terms, Broadcom recorded the highest growth with a 34.38 percent increase in market value, followed by Amazon at 30.12 percent and Alphabet at 28.24 percent. Saudi Aramco and Tesla also posted gains during the period, while Meta was the only company among the top 10 to register a decline.