World’s first personal robocar to launch in Dubai

Dubai: Tensor, a leading artificial intelligence company, will unveil the Tensor Robocar—the world’s first personally owned Level 4 autonomous vehicle—at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025 on Wednesday, September 24 and Friday, September 25.

This will be Tensor’s first public presentation in the Middle East, marking a milestone in its mission to transform mobility through autonomy and ownership.

Also Read Dubai Police warn of fake Global Village VIP ticket sales

We're thrilled to announce the Tensor Robocar, the world's first personally owned autonomous vehicle, is debuting in Dubai. Come see us at the @SdcDubai Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025! #OwnYourAutonomy #Tensor #Dubai #UAE #AutonomousDriving pic.twitter.com/eG2QnT0BYO — Tensor Auto (@TensorAuto) September 17, 2025

Designed for autonomy

Unlike conventional vehicles adapted with self-driving features, Tensor Robocar is engineered natively for autonomy. Key specifications include:

100+ integrated sensors, including 37 cameras, 11 radars, and 5 lidars

Radar-transparent materials and unobstructed sightlines for maximum visibility

Redundant systems across power, communications, and control to ensure reliability

Advanced AI system

At the core lies the Tensor Foundation Model, trained on real-world and simulated driving scenarios. Its dual-system AI mirrors human cognition:

System 1: Fast, reflexive responses for everyday driving

System 2: Multimodal reasoning using a Visual Language Model for complex edge cases such as heavy rain, dust storms, fog, or night driving

Also Read Teaching jobs in Dubai: KHDA updates new rules for schools

Ownership and independence

The Robocar is designed for private ownership at scale, not fleet operations. Features include:

Autonomous parking and charging

Intelligent sensor-cleaning and protective covers

Continuous self-diagnosis and readiness checks, even when offline

Safety standards and privacy

Tensor says the vehicle is built to comply with global benchmarks, including:

FMVSS, UN/ECE, and GSO standards

IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Euro NCAP, and US NCAP 5-Star ratings (targeted)

Sensor washer systems and protective covers are specifically designed for Dubai’s desert climate, ensuring uninterrupted visibility.

Tensor stresses that privacy is fundamental.

All data is processed and stored locally on the vehicle

Encrypted access via app or onboard interface

Physical controls such as camera covers and microphone off-switches

Partnerships and rollout

Tensor has partnered with leading firms including Nvidia for onboard computing, Sony for high-grade cameras, VinFast for manufacturing, Oracle for cloud support and Marsh for the world’s first Robocar insurance policy.

Customer deliveries of the Tensor Robocar are expected in the second half of 2026.