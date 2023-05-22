Wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia speak with the media during their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik takes a selfie with supporters during wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Monday, May 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

