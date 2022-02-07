Yati Narsinghanand granted bail in Haridwar hate speech case

Hindutva-hatemonger Yati Narsinghanand has been granted bail by the Haridwar Sessions Court on Monday in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case.

The head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Yati Narsinghanand who called for a genocide against Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad, was arrested by the Uttarakhand police on January 15 for his objectionable comments on women. The police later charged the Dasna temple priest for hate speech and charges of abusing a journalist were also added.

He was then sent to 14-day judicial custody. On January 19, his bail application was rejected by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of a court in Haridwar.

Narsinghanand has been arrested in connection with the Dharma Sansad case and booked under IPC sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).