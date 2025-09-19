Yemen’s Houthis launch missiles, drones targeting Israeli cities

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group said it launched a long-range “hypersonic ballistic missile” and three drones on three cities in Israel.

In a televised statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the group’s military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the missile targeted a military target in the city of Jaffa (Tel Aviv), while the three drones hit targets in the city of Beer Sheva and the port city of Eilat, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Eilat will remain under the continuous targeting of our military operations,” Sarea said.

Also Read Pope Leo XIV calls for Gaza ceasefire, justice for Palestinians

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that a drone hit a hotel in Eilat and damaged its gate, while the missile and other drones from Yemen were intercepted. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli military says a drone launched “from the east” crashed in the southern city of Eilat, causing material damage but no casualties.

❗️𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: A hotel in Eilat, southern Israel, hit by a Houthi UAV drone



Launched at vacationers, this attack is 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐬 that the Houthi terror regime has carried out against our civilians. This is what we’re operating against. pic.twitter.com/NySwXJvOYu — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 18, 2025

The drone reportedly fell in the city’s hotel zone.

According to Israeli media, following the launch, air defense sirens were activated in large areas of central Israel, including the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, sending millions rushing to shelters.

The Houthis, who control much of northwestern Yemen, have launched attacks at Israel since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023. Israel, in response, conducts retaliatory strikes on Houthi-held areas.

The Houthis say their attacks aim to show solidarity with Palestinians, demanding an end to the war and blockade in Gaza.