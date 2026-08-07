You fear eggs? Freedom fighters took bullets: SC to Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court declined to hear Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra’s petition on Friday, August 7, seeking to appear virtually before the police after she was booked for alleged offensive Facebook posts.

Moitra was seeking direction for a virtual appearance as she feared a mob would pelt eggs on her were she to go to the police station.

However, a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu dismissed the concerns with scathing remarks. “You are a member of parliament? Having taken the plunge into politics, you fear eggs? When our freedom fighters have taken bullets on their chests?” said Justice Datta.

“These are applications that should not come before this court at all.”

BJP files case against Moitra

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader had lodged a complaint in June against the TMC MP regarding her comments in two videos uploaded on social media. In a series of clips, Moitra had alleged that BJP women workers were standing outside a court with eggs and tomatoes to throw at her when she appeared.

In July, the Calcutta High Court granted her interim protection after she filed a petition seeking the dismissal of the first information report against her. The court also asked her to appear before the investigating officer in charge on August 14.

Court questions the need to appear virtually

Subsequently, Moitra’s counsel, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, argued that Moitra should be permitted to appear before the office via video conferencing. The apex court questioned the appeal, saying, “Why virtually? Because you are an MP?”

Sankaranarayanan explained that Moitra was concerned for her safety, apprehending a mob attack. “Last time I went there, two things happened. First, there were threats that eggs would be thrown etc and the second time eggs were actually thrown,” the plea read.

The court remained unconvinced and said that the Calcutta High Court had already asked for her cooperation in the investigation.

“Read para 19 of the impugned order. You don’t appear. And then face the music before the High Court. If you are aggrieved, then come,” the bench said.

Moitra’s counsel withdrew the plea accordingly.