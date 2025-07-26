‘You were a trust in our hands’: Saudi Sleeping Prince’s father shares emotional tribute

Riyadh: Prince Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has shared an emotional tribute following the death of his son, Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled, widely known as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince,” who passed away on Saturday, July 19, at the age of 36.

In a statement shared on X, Prince Khaled reflected on the 20-year journey of caring for his son and offered prayers for his soul.

“O my beloved Waleed, I miss you dearly.

Today, Friday before Maghrib, we visited you — myself, your brothers, uncles, some sheikhs, and those close to you, including the young men who looked after you in hospital.

Allah honoured and entrusted me and our family to serve you for two decades while you were in a coma.

You were a trust in our hands. Forgive us if we fell short. We had no right to question Allah’s decree.”

He assured his son that he would always be remembered.

“I promise you, the world will never forget you. The Muslim ummah, and especially your Saudi brothers and sisters, will continue praying for you.

May Allah envelop you in His vast mercy, forgive your sins, and grant you entry into al-Firdaus al-A‘laa alongside His Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

I pray that you are accepted as a martyr and become an intercessor for your parents, siblings, and all who loved you.”

ياحبيبي يالوليد افتقدتك 💔



اليوم الجمعة قبل المغرب

زرناك أنا وأخوتك وأعمامك

وبعض من المشايخ والمقربين

والشباب الذين اعتنوا فيك بالمستشفى

لقد سخرني وشرفني الله أنا وأسرتك

أن نخدمك و نعتني بك لمدة 20 عام

وأنت في غيبوبتك

واعذرنا على أي تقصير في حقك

Prince Al-Waleed had remained in a coma since 2005 after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a car accident while studying at a military college in London. He never regained full consciousness.

He had been hospitalised at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, receiving round-the-clock care on a ventilator. Although occasional physical responses—such as eye flickers or slight hand movements—offered brief moments of hope, his condition remained critical throughout.

Medical specialists from Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Spain were consulted over the years in attempts to improve his state, but the efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Prince Khaled repeatedly affirmed his decision not to withdraw life support, a position he said was grounded in his belief that only Allah determines life and death. His stance was seen by many as a symbol of religious faith and paternal devotion.

The young royal was laid to rest in Riyadh on Sunday, July 20, with family members, loved ones, and supporters in attendance.