You won’t believe how little Prabhas speaks in Salaar!

Hyderabad: The recently released Prabhas starrer, “Salaar,” was made available on the OTT platform, Netflix. The film is available in multiple languages.

Devaratha Raisaar has an announcement, please…we…kindly…request…to hear him out.#Salaar is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu,Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.#SalaarOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/othQ2jOxPE — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 20, 2024

At the time of the release, the fans expressed their disappointment over the film over very few dialogues for Prabhas’ character in the film. Now that the film is on Netflix, the fans counted the total duration of the dialogues that Prabhas had, in the film.

A fan made a video, with all the videos and wrote, “Prabhas Dialogue time in Salaar (sped up). Roughly 4 minutes with dialogue gaps and 2:35 min without gaps”.

Prabhas Dialogue time in Salaar (sped up)

Roughly 4 minutes with dialogue gaps and 2:35 min without gaps… https://t.co/aHPhd30Mp5 pic.twitter.com/bxTclXjMcA — Lok (@TeluguOchu) January 21, 2024

Prabhas did not have a lot of lines to say but whatever little he uttered in the film carried significance and was in sync with the scenic mood.

However, some said that this limited dialogue is a strategic choice aligned with the storyline. Despite the dialogue-related discussions, the film enjoyed a successful opening day in theaters worldwide, much to the delight of the makers.

The team wanted to take time before starting the second part but they finally decided to begin the second part as early as possible. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is bankrolled by Hombale Films.