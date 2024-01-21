You won’t believe how little Prabhas speaks in Salaar!

Despite the dialogue-related discussions, the film enjoyed a successful opening day in theaters worldwide

Published: 21st January 2024 4:46 pm IST
Actor Prabhas in Salaar
Actor Prabhas in Salaar (Source: X)

Hyderabad: The recently released Prabhas starrer, “Salaar,” was made available on the OTT platform, Netflix. The film is available in multiple languages.

At the time of the release, the fans expressed their disappointment over the film over very few dialogues for Prabhas’ character in the film. Now that the film is on Netflix, the fans counted the total duration of the dialogues that Prabhas had, in the film.

A fan made a video, with all the videos and wrote, “Prabhas Dialogue time in Salaar (sped up). Roughly 4 minutes with dialogue gaps and 2:35 min without gaps”.

Prabhas did not have a lot of lines to say but whatever little he uttered in the film carried significance and was in sync with the scenic mood.

However, some said that this limited dialogue is a strategic choice aligned with the storyline. Despite the dialogue-related discussions, the film enjoyed a successful opening day in theaters worldwide, much to the delight of the makers.

The team wanted to take time before starting the second part but they finally decided to begin the second part as early as possible. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Tags
