Your Instagram DMs will not be private from May 8, Meta to end encryption

Meta announced that Instagram will discontinue its end-to-end encrypted messaging effective May 8, altering the privacy landscape for several users who depend on “special keys” that keep all third parties, including Meta itself, from accessing their conversations.

Since the announcement, the company has advised its users to follow on-screen instructions to download media and archives before the deadline in May, and warned that the app’s older version must be updated to ensure its smooth functioning.

End-to-end encryption: What is it and how does it work?

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is a communication process that is labelled secure for encrypting data before it is transferred to another endpoint. With Instagram, end-to-end encryption messaging would make sure that messages sent by a user would only be received by the intended user, rendering the messages inaccessible even to Meta.

Every device in a conversation has a special key used to lock the message when it is sent. This digital lock under the process prevents any third-party user from retrieving content, including audio, video or text messages.

During the encryption process, content is scrambled, coded and any change in the encrypted message makes it unreadable when it reaches the recipient. It guarantees that unauthorised changes to sensitive data are immediately flagged and made apparent, which makes this process even more reliable for apps to use.

According to the International Business Machines Corporation, many consider E2EE the gold standard for securing sensitive data in digital communications, more so now when consumers have become increasingly concerned with data security.

How are users affected by the removal of end-to-end encryption?

Removal of the encryption process has a direct effect on the privacy of Instagram’s direct messages (DM). Without E2EE, the barrier that prevents Meta or other entities from seeing, hearing or viewing the messages is removed.

However, it should be noted that even with the current encryption model, chat themes and customisation remains unsecure and users have the choice to share the contents of their messages with Meta for reporting reasons. The May 2026 deadline signifies a wider transition in how users will view messaging in the app, where the default privacy “screen” of the conversations will no longer be a feature.

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Platforms still using end-to-end encryption

Although Instagram has decided to phase out the process, other apps continue to use end-to-end encryption as a major security feature. Unlike Instagram, WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, maintains and strongly markets its E2EE feature as a default for all personal communication.

Apps like Signal and Telegram continue to stay as top competitors, offering a special key to protect their users’ data.