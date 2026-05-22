Youths clash with Thar jeeps on Vijayawada road, one detained.

Hyderabad: A dramatic clash between two youths involving Thar jeeps on the busy Patamata High Tension 100 Feet Road created panic among locals and motorists in the early hours of Friday, May 22, with scenes reportedly resembling high-voltage action sequences from a movie.

According to preliminary information, the altercation broke out between two youths identified as Rohit and Om, allegedly over a young woman. The confrontation quickly escalated into a violent road brawl, with both sides reportedly chasing and crashing their Thar jeeps into each other in the middle of the road.

A clash between two youths, Rohit and Om, on Vijayawada’s Patamata High Tension 100 Feet Road caused panic early Friday after their alleged dispute over a young woman escalated into a dramatic Thar jeep chase and crash on the busy road. pic.twitter.com/2BXtNi05fn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 22, 2026

Eyewitnesses said the youths not only rammed the vehicles but also attacked the jeeps using iron rods, smashing windows and causing chaos in the area. The incident led to heavy commotion on the stretch, forcing motorists and pedestrians to run for safety.

A young woman who was reportedly present inside one of the vehicles during the incident was identified by police as part of the ongoing investigation.

One accused detained

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. However, by the time officers arrived, one of the accused, identified as Lingamaneni Rohit, had allegedly fled the scene.

Police later detained Bolla Om during the night and subjected him to questioning regarding the incident.

Authorities are currently searching for Rohit and examining CCTV footage and witness statements to determine the sequence of events and the motive behind the violent clash.