YouTuber banned from flying Qatar Airways for negative review

A popular aviation YouTuber was banned from flying with Qatar Airways after he posted a negative review.

Josh Cahill, who has 658,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video “THE SHOCKING DECLINE OF QATAR AIRWAYS” on August 26 following a flight from Colombo, Sri Lanka to London Heathrow with a connection in Doha.

Cahill, a seasoned airline reviewer, has taken over 650 flights with 185 airlines over the past six years, regularly sharing his experiences on YouTube and Facebook.

In a 13-minute video, Cahill reported numerous issues with two Economy Class flights, including old planes, dirty lavatories, and disinterested flight attendants who did not greet him or smile.

Cahill criticized Qatar Airways’ first flight for being below average and not meeting international standards. The second flight showed a clear decline in quality, including crew, hygiene, and food choices.

The YouTuber praised Qatar Airways for its ‘world-class’ Boeing 777 seats, affordable inflight Wi-Fi, and a dedicated cabin crew member for excellent service.

On Saturday, December 16, Cahill posted a video “BANNED AND BRIBED BY QATAR AIRWAYS- SHOCKING MOVE!” claiming the airline contacted him and offered him a free flight if he removed the video.

In a 19-minute video, Cahill said he also declined Qatar’s request to remove any negative comments by people on his video.

At the same time, Cahill received an email from a crew member who requested the video’s deletion due to her lack of permission to be filmed. He stated that she expressed fear of being fired if she didn’t send the email.

Cahill, who was scheduled to fly with Qatar Airways, was informed by staff at Abu Dhabi Airport that his booking had been cancelled and he was banned from future flights.

“In 10 years of reviewing airlines I have never been banned from any airline, nor has any of them ever offered me a free flight in return for deleting the negative review,” he told Business Insider. Many commenters shared a similar experience with the airline.