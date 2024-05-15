YSRCP alleges biased conduct by special police observer in favour of TDP

Amaravati: The YSRCP has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) alleging biased conduct of the special police observer in the Andhra Pradesh elections held on Monday.

YSRCP urged the Election Commission to promptly appoint a new special police observer known for honesty and integrity, to ensure a level playing field for all parties involved.

In a letter written by Lella Appi Reddy, the party’s state general secretary, grave concerns were raised regarding the actions of retired IPs officer Deepak Mishra, who was appointed as the special police observer for the 2024 AP Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

The letter highlighted several incidents indicating a “clear bias” towards the TDP and a disregard for neutrality and fairness in the electoral process, posing a threat to its integrity.

“It is to be noted that since the arrival of the special police observer in the state, multiple complaints have been lodged by both the YSRCP and TDP. However, district police chiefs have consistently favoured TDP’s complaints, while neglecting those submitted by the YSRCP, even responding sarcastically to YSRCP representatives,” Reddy claimed.

“Furthermore, implicit instructions and actions have led TDP activists to believe they have assurances from the police, resulting in compromised law enforcement during polling and post-polling, leading to law and order issues. These actions suggest that Deepak Mishra may be favouring the TDP at the behest of retired IPs officer Vishnu Vardhan Rao who is associated with TDP,” the complaint read.

