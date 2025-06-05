Hyderabad: Entire Pakistan is shaken by the heart-wrenching and brutal murder of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf. The young star, who had just celebrated her birthday on May 29, was shot dead in Islamabad on June 2, right in front of her mother and aunt.

The crime has sent shockwaves across the nation, with social media flooded with Sana’s videos, tributes, and demands for justice. Several celebrities have reacted to this horrifying incident, one of them being popular Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi.

Taking to Instagram, the Tere Bin star wrote, “The entire incident of dear Sana Yousaf is so heartbreaking. This evil man is her murderer ill-minded man pointing gun towards the camera. Not only he should be brutally punished but also his parents should be ashamed and punished for raising him like this. Thank God this duniya is temporary, in Akhira everyone will be accountable for their exact actions.”

According to police officials, Sana was killed by 22-year-old Umar Hayat, a resident of Faisalabad, who had been obsessively trying to contact her. Despite being rejected “again and again”, Umar forcefully entered her home after repeated failed attempts to meet her and shot her dead in cold blood.

Islamabad Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed the arrest at a press conference, saying, “A monster, cold-blooded murderer is now in the law’s grip.”

Justice for Sana is being demanded across all platforms, and all eyes are now on how the law proceeds in this deeply disturbing case.