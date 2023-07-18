Yumna Zaidi’s next project after Tere Bin, details inside!

Hyderabad: Actress Yumna Zaidi, who broke all records with her hit program Tere Bin thanks to her incredible performance as Mueerub, is back to exhibit her extraordinary talent in the realm of acting once more!

Yes. You read that right! The Parizaad actor’s next project after Tere Bin is an uplifting story about a job that many women struggle to obtain. And no, it’s not a show!

Yumna Zaidi’s Film debut

Despite the fact that Pakistan has national teams in a variety of sports, young girls are often discouraged from participating and encounter obstacles in continuing the game as a career. Nonetheless, many women achieve their objectives. Yumna Zaidi’s next project will focus on these young women who achieve their aspirations by swimming against the current.

According to her Instagram, her much-awaited movie “Nayab” revolves around a girl who is passionate about cricket, trying to reach a certain point with her brother’s help as she struggles.

Speaking about her experience, she said, “ It’s a brilliant story, and it is meaningful. The whole team is trying their best to execute it the way it should be. Now that we’ve chosen good content, we want to do justice to it so that the audience also enjoys it when they go to the cinema.”

Nayab is being produced by Rumina Umair and Umair Irfani. Its executive producers are Agnes and David Kenney of Kenneyz Films, and the screenplay is by Ali Abbas Naqvi, who previously penned Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar’s Laal Kabootar.