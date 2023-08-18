Zairin vs Mukarram Jah family: A battle over paternity

Hyderabad: The Estate of the Nizam and the family of Mukarram Jah recently issued a public notice objecting to Zairin suffixing the name of Nizam VIII with hers. They also questioned Zairin’s paternity.

Following the notice, she, along with her legal analyst Mohammed Rafi Uddin and her attorney Aashir Khan, held a press meeting on Thursday to clarify her legitimacy as a descendant of Mukarram Jah.

During the press conference, Zairin presented her birth certificate along with the marriage certificate of Mukarram Jah and Jamila Boularas.

As per the records she provided, the marriage between Mukarram Jah and Jamila took place on September 8, 1993, and Zarin was born on July 6, 1994.

DNA report ‘false and fabricated’, claims Zairin

Speaking about the DNA report cited by the Nizam Estate in the public notice, she claimed that it is false and fabricated. She also said that a legal battle will be fought against any defamatory statements against her and her mother.

The battle between Zairin and Mukarram Jah family is not the first controversy that has erupted in the erstwhile royal family of Hyderabad. Earlier as well, the descendants and relatives of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, were divided over the successor of Mukarram Jah, as there were two claimants, namely Azmet Jah and Raunaq Yar Khan.

Mukarram Jah: Titular Nizam of Hyderabad

Mukarram Jah was born to Azam Jah, son of Hyderabad’s last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, and Princess Duru Shehvar, daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire), Sultan Abdul Mejid II, on October 6, 1933.

On June 14, 1954, Mir Osman Ali Khan designated him as the successor designate. His succession was recognized in principle by the Government of India. He was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971 when the titles and privy purses were abolished by the Indian Union.

He passed away in January, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey.